Samitha Dulan wins bronze at World Para Athletics Championships
Samitha Dulan Kodithuwakku won bronze today (July 13) at the World Para Athletics Championships taking place in Paris, France.
The 33-year-old Samitha Dulan took third place in the finals of the Men’s Javelin Throw – F46 event throwing a distance of 64.06 meters.
He finished behind Sumit of India and Michal Burian of Australia.
Making his maiden paralympic appearance, Kodithuwakku won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with a personal best of 65.61 meters.
Kodithuwakku, who is a Corporal attached to the Military Police of the Sri Lanka Army, secured fourth place for the Men’s Javelin Throw – F46 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2019 and participated in Asian Para Games in Indonesia 2018, World Para Games 2019 in Dubai and National Para Games.
He joined Sri Lanka Army on 5th December 2009 and hails from Deniyaya.
