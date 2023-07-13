Nadeesha Ramanayake wins gold at Asian Athletics Championship 2023

Sri Lankan sprinter Nadeesha Ramanayake won gold in the women’s 400m event today (July 13) at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 28-year-old clocked a time of 52.61 seconds to finish first place in the finals of the sprinting event.