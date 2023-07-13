Nadeesha Ramanayake wins gold at Asian Athletics Championship 2023
Posted by Editor on July 13, 2023 - 8:52 pm
Sri Lankan sprinter Nadeesha Ramanayake won gold in the women’s 400m event today (July 13) at the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 28-year-old clocked a time of 52.61 seconds to finish first place in the finals of the sprinting event.
