Professionals belonging to 14 categories required to register with Inland Revenue Department from June 01

A special gazette notification has been issued making it mandatory for professionals belonging to 14 categories including Doctors, Engineers, Chartered Accountants and Architects to register themselves with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) from today (June 01).

The Gazette notification was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on May 31, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, pursuant to the powers vested in him under Sub Section 03 of Section 102 of the Inland Revenue Act No. 24 of 2017.

As per the Gazette notification, employees whose monthly contribution from both employee and employer to any Provident Fund exceeds Rs. 20,000 are also required to register with the IRD.

Accordingly, the following professionals are required to register themselves with the IRD with effect from today (June 01):