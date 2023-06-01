Bruno Divakara remanded until June 07

Bruno Divakara has been remanded until June 07 on the orders of Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the ‘SL VLOG’ owner Bruno Divakara on Wednesday evening (May 31), after recording an over 08-hour long statement over the recent controversial comments by stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Bruno Divakara was brought in for questioning as the video of concern, which had gone viral across social media platforms, was initially published on the YouTube channel of ‘SL VLOG’.

Related Articles:

Bruno Divakara arrested