Over 9,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in May, 2023

Over 9,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka in the month of May, 2023.

The National Dengue Control Unit said 9,290 cases were recorded in May, 2023 which is the highest caseload in a month this year.

The Dengue Control Unit said 8,963 dengue cases were reported in January, 6,709 cases in February, 6,419 cases in March while 7,617 dengue cases were confirmed in April.

Accordingly, 38,998 dengue cases have been reported in the country so far this year.