Professionals in Sri Lanka to launch series of trade union actions from today

The Trade Union Alliance of Professionals have decided to launch a series of trade union actions from today (March 09) in protest against the Sri Lanka Government’s actions including the latest tax amendment.

Marking the commencement of this trade union action, the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) will engage in an indefinite strike from today (March 09).

In the meantime, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said it would support these anti-government strikes after March 13.