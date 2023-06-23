Professor Manjula Fernando appointed PUCSL Chairman

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2023 - 4:59 pm

Professor Manjula Fernando has been appointed as the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Professor Fernando assumed duties as the PUCSL Chairman today (June 23) after the appointment was approved by the Constitutional Council.

The new PUCSL Chairman was appointed after Janaka Ratnayake was sacked from the post in May, 2023 following a lengthy dispute with the government over several issues including the electricity tariff hike and the duration of power cuts.

Members of Sri Lanka Parliament on May 24, 2023 passed a motion seeking the removal of Janaka Ratnayake from his position as the PUCSL Chairman by a majority of 43 votes.