More infrastructure facilities added for Kotelawala Defence University

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2023 - 6:34 pm

Series of newly built infrastructure facilities at Sri Lanka’s General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) was opened today (June 23).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne said the Kotelawala Defence University has made vast strides since its inception to become a University of repute and has continued to foster excellence in education and research.

General Kamal Gunaratne who is also the incumbent Chairperson of the KDU Board of Management praised the services of the Vice Chancellor and members of the academic and administrative staff for uplifting the University standards to reach better heights in local and international rankings.

The Chief Guest of the day, General Kamal Gunaratne was received by the KDU Chancellor General Shantha Kottegoda (retired) and Vice Chancellor Major General Milinda Peiris (retired) upon his arrival at the venue.

Werahera ‘Somadevi’ female accommodation, several buildings at KDU in Ratmalana including the Faculty of Law, Faculty of Management, Social Sciences and Humanities and the Headquarters Complex were among the newly added facilities.

The inauguration of the ‘Hall of Fame’ by the Defence Secretary was unique since it has been established to provide a lasting and visible means of recognition to KDU Alumni who have immensely contributed to military and public service.

Launching of the Signature Seminar and the launching of the book on Sri Lanka’s Post Independence Defence Policy encompassing the essential aspects of land, maritime and air defences were also among the day’s itinerary.

During a presentation conducted amidst the programme the remarkable transformations achieved by KDU were unfolded to the audience.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Army’s Chief of Staff Major General C.D Weerasuriya, IGP C.D. Wickramarathne, senior state and military officers, members of the KDU academic and administrative staffs and distinguished invitees were also present at the occasion.