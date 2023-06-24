Wanted gunman killed in shootout with Police Special Task Force

Posted by Editor on June 24, 2023 - 11:12 am

A wanted gunman has died in a shootout early this morning (June 24) with the Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel who were trying to arrest him.

The gun battle took place in the area of Welikada Yaya in Embilipitiya during a raid mounted by the STF.

In a bid to avoid arrest, the 22-year-old suspect, who had been wanted by the police over multiple gun violence incidents, had fired gunshots at the STF personnel.

STF personnel fired back at the suspect, in which he lost his life.

The deceased is reportedly a former army soldier, who was also complicit in two recent shootings in Minuwangoda and Ambalangoda, during which three people including a deputy school principal were injured.

Embilipitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.