Professor Pathmalal M. Manage appointed Vice Chancellor of Sri Jayewardenepura University
Posted by Editor on July 26, 2023 - 10:51 am
President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Senior Professor Pathmalal M. Manage as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura with immediate effect.
Senior Professor Pathmalal M. Manage has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for a three-year-term.
Prior to this appointment, Professor Manage was serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Graduate Studies.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar on July 26, 2023 July 26, 2023
- Professor Pathmalal M. Manage appointed Vice Chancellor of Sri Jayewardenepura University July 26, 2023
- China remained a true friend to Sri Lanka – Defence Secretary July 26, 2023
- Chennai police arrest murder accused at airport as he lands from Colombo July 26, 2023
- Gazette issued removing maximum retail price for eggs July 26, 2023