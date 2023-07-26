Professor Pathmalal M. Manage appointed Vice Chancellor of Sri Jayewardenepura University

President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Senior Professor Pathmalal M. Manage as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura with immediate effect.

Senior Professor Pathmalal M. Manage has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for a three-year-term.

Prior to this appointment, Professor Manage was serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Graduate Studies.