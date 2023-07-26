Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar on July 26, 2023
Posted by Editor on July 26, 2023 - 2:14 pm
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has depreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (July 26), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.323.69 while the selling rate is at Rs.337.17 today.
