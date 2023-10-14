Proposal to cultivate cannabis in Sri Lanka for export, submitted to cabinet
Posted by Editor on October 14, 2023 - 11:28 am
Cannabis can be cultivated in Sri Lanka as part of the export industry immediately after the Cabinet approves the proposal, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody said.
Minister Jayakody stated that the related proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet and the Speaker has signed the proposal as well.
He also stated that the Department of Ayurveda has agreed to let people use cannabis as a medical drug, and not as a recreational drug.
Very good idea. Folks who think Cannabis only use for smoking. Smoking Cannabis is only some 20% of its use. t has enormous benefits and a foreign currency earner. SL was used to grow cannabis and the climate is good for it.