Proposed Electricity sector reforms gazetted, to be tabled in Parliament

Posted by Editor on April 18, 2024 - 11:03 am

The proposed electricity sector reforms have been published in the government gazette on Wednesday (April 17), as the ‘Sri Lanka Electricity Bill’.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said the Bill will be presented to Parliament in the upcoming sitting week.

Minister also said the amendments proposed by the stakeholders in January have been drafted into the revised Bill.

Once the Bill is presented to Parliament, the public will have a two-week period to challenge its legality before the Supreme Court.