Court extends enjoining order blocking Sirisena from SLFP chairmanship until May 9

Posted by Editor on April 18, 2024 - 11:14 am

The Colombo District Court today (April 18) extended an enjoining order that prevents former President Maithripala Sirisena from serving as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) until May 09.

The decision follows a lawsuit initiated by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, and continues to maintain the interim injunction that was first issued and reviewed by the court.