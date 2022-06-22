Protest staged in Colombo against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

The members of Samagi Vanitha Balawegaya Led by former MP Hirunika Premachandra today (June 22) staged a protest against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in front of the Prime Minister’s private residence on 5th Lane, Flower Road, Colombo.

The demonstration later moved towards Thurstan College. Reportedly, special measures have also been taken to beef up the security in the area.

In the meantime, a group of anti-government protesters from the ‘Gota Go Gama’ has staged a protest blocking the Bank of Ceylon Road in Colombo Fort.