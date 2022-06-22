‘Ratta’ and Lahiru Weerasekara surrender to police

Seven persons including YouTuber Rathindu Senarathna alias ‘Ratta’ and National Organiser of ‘Youth for Change’ Lahiru Weerasekara have surrendered to the Maradana police this morning (June 22), police said.

On June 17, the Colombo Fort Magistrate ordered the police to arrest 09 suspects for their unruly and violent behaviour at Colombo Fort and Thalangama on the 9th and 10th of June and to produce them before the court.

Suspects have been charged with criminal coercion, obstruction of duties of policemen, being part of unlawful assembly, causing injuries and damages to public property and other offences.

The case against the accused is scheduled to be taken up on the 5th of July.