US$ 34 Million payment made for furnace oil cargo – Energy Minister

US$ 34 Million was paid yesterday for a shipment of furnace fuel, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said today (June 22).

He also said that the vessels carrying Fuel will be unloaded today (June 22) and will be used for power generation and industries.

With the thermal power generation, the Ministry is planning to continue with 2-Hour & 30 Minutes power cuts until the Norochcholai power plant will be back after routine maintenance and connected to the national grid.