Protests will not stop during the New Year week – National People’s Power

The National People’s Power (NPP) says they do not plan to stop protests during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year week.

Speaking at a rally in Maharagama, party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said protests will continue until a competent government is brought to power.

He pointed out that more than 20 million people have taken to the streets in protest of the government’s actions, requesting them to resign.

MP Dissanayake said the government is latching on to power through executive powers vested with the President through the Constitution and a parliament majority.

The MP said people are not pleased with the government’s actions, which has become a force unstoppable by the Rajapaksa family.

The NPP Leader explained that the government is waiting for the movement to die out, or stop during the festive season.

However, he warned that the people’s fight will not get tired or stop for the New Year, and instead will perceiver till a people’s government is formed.

