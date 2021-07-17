Public will witness SLPP’s economic management

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna parliamentarian Professor Ranjith Bandara says the public will witness economic management of the present government in the coming days.

Speaking to the media in Kandy, the MP said handling the local economy is not confined to providing concessions to the people.

The Parliamentarian was confident that the economy was in safe hands with the present government.

The MP added the government will create employment opportunities while initiating economic growth in both the public and private sector as part of its economic management policy.

(Source: News Radio)