Stalin and Nagamuwa released from quarantine centres

Ceylon Teachers Union General Secretary Joseph Stalin, Frontline Socialist Party Politburo Member Duminda Nagamuwa and several others who were detained in quarantine centres were released yesterday.

They were arrested after they launched a protest against the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Bill on July 8 and were released on bail before they were taken for quarantine.

They were released without following the usual procedure of keeping a person in quarantine for 14 days. Nagamuwa was held in a quarantine centre in Pallekele while others including Stalin were held at a centre in Mullaitivu.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)