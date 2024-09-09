Pujith and Sirisena complete compensation payments for Easter Sunday victims

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2024 - 2:07 pm

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has completed the payment of Rs. 75 million as compensation for the Easter Sunday attacks, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

He finalized the payment on August 30, 2024, in eight installments.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has also completed his payment of Rs. 100 million in compensation related to the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, finishing it on August 16, 2024.

On January 12, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that former President Maithripala Sirisena and key defense officials had violated fundamental rights under the Constitution by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, despite having sufficient intelligence.

The Court ordered the government to pay Rs. 1 million per person to the families of those killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The ruling specified that former President Sirisena must pay Rs. 100 million, former IGP Jayasundara and Former State Intelligence Services Chief Nilantha Jayawardena Rs. 75 million each, former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando Rs. 50 million, and former National Intelligence Service Chief Sisira Mendis Rs. 10 million in compensation to the victims.

Additionally, former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former National Intelligence Service Chief Sisira Mendis have also completed their respective compensation payments.

However, it is reported that former Former State Intelligence Services Chief Nilantha Jayawardena has not yet completed his payment.