Geetha Kumarasinghe joins Sajith Premadasa at Kandy Rally

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2024 - 5:10 pm

State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe has announced her support for Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming Presidential Election.

She joined him on stage during a rally in Kandy today (September 9) to show her support.

Kumarasinghe, a Member of Parliament for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) from the Galle District, serves as the State Minister of Women and Child Affairs.

She is known for her work advocating for the rights of children and women and is involved in several Parliament committees focused on these issues.