Schools in Sri Lanka to close for Presidential Election on September 20, 2024
Posted by Editor on September 9, 2024 - 7:01 pm
The Ministry of Education states that all schools in Sri Lanka will be closed on September 20, 2024, due to the upcoming Presidential Election.
These schools are scheduled to reopen on September 23, 2024.
Additionally, schools designated as polling stations should be handed over to the Grama Niladhari officers as needed after school hours on September 19, 2024.
Furthermore, the announcement notes that schools used as vote-counting centers will only be closed during the specific period relevant to each school, as mentioned in the document.
Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election is scheduled for September 21, 2024.
The relevant announcement is provided below:
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Schools in Sri Lanka to close for Presidential Election on September 20, 2024 September 9, 2024
- Geetha Kumarasinghe joins Sajith Premadasa at Kandy Rally September 9, 2024
- Pujith and Sirisena complete compensation payments for Easter Sunday victims September 9, 2024
- UNHRC to address Sri Lanka’s Human Rights concerns and accountability September 9, 2024
- Sri Lanka earns over $2 billion from tourism in first eight months of 2024 September 9, 2024