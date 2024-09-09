Schools in Sri Lanka to close for Presidential Election on September 20, 2024

Posted by Editor on September 9, 2024 - 7:01 pm

The Ministry of Education states that all schools in Sri Lanka will be closed on September 20, 2024, due to the upcoming Presidential Election.

These schools are scheduled to reopen on September 23, 2024.

Additionally, schools designated as polling stations should be handed over to the Grama Niladhari officers as needed after school hours on September 19, 2024.

Furthermore, the announcement notes that schools used as vote-counting centers will only be closed during the specific period relevant to each school, as mentioned in the document.

Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election is scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The relevant announcement is provided below:



