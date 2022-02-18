Pujith Jayasundera acquitted from Easter Sunday attack case

The Colombo High Court today acquitted former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera too in the case filed against him over criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information beforehand.

The order was issued unanimously by a three-member bench comprising justices Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen today (February 18).

Earlier today, the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar unanimously ordered the acquittal and release of former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando from all charges laid against him in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The former IGP and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were arrested for allegedly failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks orchestrated by the now-banned terror group National Thowheed Jamaath which claimed the lives of over 250 persons and injured approximately 500 more people on Easter Sunday in 2019.

855 indictments were filed against Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former IGP Pujith Jayasundara by the Attorney General including charges related to criminal negligence for failure to take measures to prevent the bombings despite having received prior intelligence information.