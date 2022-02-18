Feb 18 2022 February 18, 2022 February 18, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Island-wide power cut today

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval for Ceylon Electricity Board to impose power cuts in two slots today (February 18).

The chairman of the electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake stated this addressing a media briefing this afternoon.

Accordingly, one-hour interruptions to the power supply are expected between 2.30 PM and 6.30 PM.

Further, 45-minute power cuts will be imposed between 6.30 PM and 10.30 PM.

