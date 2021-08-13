Railway station masters on strike over several issues

The Railway Station Masters’ Association has withdrawn from services in a one-day token strike, over several concerns including failure by authorities to ensure the health safety of employees.

The Association said train services could be disrupted today due to signals not being operated.

The Association claims that Station Masters and junior staff are increasingly falling victim to the coronavirus.

They charge that despite COVID-19 positive cases emerging, a stringent quarantine system is not in place adding their lives are in danger, also claiming that they lack quality protective equipment.

The Association also charged that lack of intermediary quarantine centres and external trade unions intervening in transfers is also concerning.

(Source: News Radio)