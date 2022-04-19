Rambukkana Shooting: US condemns all forms of violence against protesters

The United States has condemned all forms of violence against protesters.

Taking to Twitter, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said she is deeply saddened by the horrible news coming out of Rambukkana. Full transparent investigation needs to be conducted into the police shooting, which claimed the life of one individual following a tense situation during a protest staged in Rambukkana.

Taking to her official Twitter account, the U.S. envoy emphasized that the people’s right to peaceful protest must be upheld.

Ambassador Chung condemned any violence, whether against protesters or Police, and called for restraint and calm from all sides.

