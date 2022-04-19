Apr 19 2022 April 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

UN ‘deeply concerned’ over Rambukkana shooting

Hanaa Singer - UN Sri Lanka

The United Nations Resident coordinator for Sri Lanka, Hanaa-Singer Hamdy states that she was deeply concerned by reports of harm to protestors in Rambukkana.

Moreover, she emphasized that violence by any party involved hinders the right to all peaceful protestors, while restricting the use of force to the minimum extent necessary is vital to protect the citizens and their right to exercise fundamental freedoms.

