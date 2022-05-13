Ranil Wickremesinghe assumes duties as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Newly appointed Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed duties at the Prime Minister’s Office this morning (May 13).

The Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the 26th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House last evening (May 12).

This is Ranil Wickremesinghe’s sixth time in office as the Prime Minister.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected to Parliament from the UNP in 1977, holds the record of representing the Parliament of Sri Lanka 42 years consecutively up until the 8th Parliament and also holds the record for holding office as the Prime Minister.

Premier Wickremesinghe has acted in his capacity as Prime Minister for the second time from 9th December 2001 to 6th April 2004, the third time from 9th January 2015 to 17th August 2015, the fourth time from 17th August 2015 to 26th October 2018, and the fifth time from 16th December 2018 to 21st November 2019.