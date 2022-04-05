Ranil Wickremesinghe calls for “crisis management”

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have come forward to support Sri Lanka and therefore the government should have a programme to obtain support from donors.

Former Premier Wickremesinghe noted that the government must also seek support from regional nations to provide short-term solutions to the economic crisis.

Speaking in Parliament today, Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka is facing unprecedented times and therefore a collective programme is needed through Parliament.

The Former Prime Minister said in addition to the economic crisis, the country is now facing a political crisis. Former Premier Wickremesinghe noted that the government therefore needs to seek funding immediately.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe noted he was able to discuss Sri Lanka’s economic crisis with the Managing Director of the IMF.

The former Premier noted that he was informed by the IMF Managing Director that she can support the country to overcome the crisis through short-term funding.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe added that he was also informed that Sri Lanka will be able to obtain short-term funding from the World Bank.

The Leader of the United National Party, former Premier Wickremesinghe added with funding from the IMF, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the government will be able to ease the burden of the people.

The former Prime Minister said countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea as well as the European Union will also support Sri Lanka to overcome the current issues.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe added that first the government must provide relief to the public, by purchasing medicine and supplies through the funding received from friendly nations.

Former Premier Wickremesinghe also said the government should present a relief budget promptly and create a safety net for the local banking system to address the present economic crisis.

(Source: News Radio)