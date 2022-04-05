Avant Garde’s Chairman has fled the country, use INTERPOL to arrest him – Vijitha Herath

JVP MP Vijitha Herath today requested the government to take immediate action by informing the Interpol to arrest the Avant Garde Chairman, Nissanka Senadhipathi, who left the country for Dubai this morning (April 05).

He said the Avant Garde Chairman had robbed billions of Sri Lankan rupees and fled this morning.

He further called on Parliament to even shut down the airport in order to prevent people who looted public funds from fleeing the country and thereafter produce them in court for legal action.

MP Vijitha Herath today filed a petition in Parliament to take legal action against such people.