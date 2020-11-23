UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has rejected the proposal to accept the only national list seat in Parliament for the United National Party (UNP).

This was stated at a discussion held at the Sirikotha party headquarters today (23).

A meeting of former parliamentarians of the UNP was held at Sirikotha today under the chairmanship of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to decide on the party’s future posts.

It is reported that the name of the party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has been nominated for the only national list seat held by the party and Mr. Wickremasinghe has rejected it.

It is reported that Mr. Wickremasinghe has focused on appointing a young person for the UNP national list seat.

Meanwhile, UNP General Secretary and former MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has resigned from his post.