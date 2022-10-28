Ranjan Ramanayake turned away from Katunayake Airport

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who arrived at the Katunayake international airport last night (October 27), was not allowed to leave the country and turned away by the Immigration and Emigration officials, a Department spokesman said.

He said the former parliamentarian reached the airport to board the Qatar Airways aircraft at 8:15 PM yesterday (October 27) to leave for the USA to participate in a concert.

He was stopped because of the travel ban imposed by the courts in connection with the cases pending against him.