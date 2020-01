Former UNP Minister and party stalwart Jayawickrama Perera yesterday said that a decision would be taken on Wednesday at a group meeting whether MP Ranjan Ramanayake should be expelled from the party over the phone recording scandal.

Perera said Ranjan’s actions had embarassed the UNP.

He said Ranjan’s actions could not be approved.

