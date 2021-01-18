Rapid Antigen tests to resume at Western Province exit points

Police say several special operations will be conducted from today onwards, including subjecting persons leaving the Western Province to Rapid Antigen tests at random.

The operation will be carried out at 11 exit points of the Western Province.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said Environmental Police personnel and health authorities are also conducting another operation to inspect state and private institutions, to determine if they are adhering to health safety regulations as stipulated in the Gazette Notification issued in this regard.

The DIG also revealed Rapid tests are being conducted at fish and vegetable stalls and economic centres and other marketplaces as well to identify COVID-19 positive cases.

Persons travelling in buses to outstation areas will also be subject to various checks in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Source: News Radio)