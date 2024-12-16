Rat fever death toll in Jaffna rises to 8, nearly 12,000 cases reported nationwide

The number of deaths from Leptospirosis, also known as rat fever, in Jaffna has risen to eight.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 39 patients are currently hospitalized for treatment.

Of these, 28 are receiving treatment at Point Pedro Hospital, while the remaining 11 are being treated at Jaffna Hospital.

The Epidemiology Unit further mentioned that rat fever cases have been reported from the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions of Point Pedro, Chavakachcheri and Karaveddy.

Leptospirosis continues to be a major health concern in Sri Lanka. In 2023, the country recorded over 9,000 cases of rat fever. So far in 2024, nearly 12,000 cases have been reported.

In the first 15 days of December 2024 alone, 85 cases of rat fever were recorded.

The total number of deaths nationwide has reached approximately 200.