Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Ministry seeks public help to control crop-damaging animals

Posted by Editor on December 16, 2024 - 9:34 am

The Ministry of Agriculture in Sri Lanka has launched a program to gather public opinions on preventing crop damage caused by wild animals such as toque monkeys, porcupines, wild boars and peacocks.

To mitigate such crop damage, the Ministry and relevant organizations have so far implemented methods such as using air rifles, setting up protective fences and recently introduced monkey sterilization as a measure to control toque monkey populations.

However, as these measures have not significantly reduced crop damage, the Ministry invites experts, environmentalists and all citizens to propose alternative methods or ideas in the form of short project proposals.

These suggestions should be submitted by December 28, 2024 to the email address addlsecdey@agrimin.gov.lk or via WhatsApp to 0770440590.