Sri Lanka President begins key talks to strengthen ties with India

Posted by Editor on December 16, 2024 - 9:11 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during his three-day official visit to India, met key Indian leaders yesterday (December 15) at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

He held discussions with Indian Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval.

President Dissanayake and Minister Sitharaman focused on boosting Indo-Sri Lankan economic cooperation and attracting more investments to Sri Lanka.

They also discussed increasing Indian tourist arrivals, modernizing Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector, and improving digital infrastructure.

In his meeting with Dr. Jaishankar, the talks centered on using India’s vast market to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. Dr. Jaishankar assured India’s continued support in tourism, investments and energy.

They also addressed shared interests such as developing the fisheries industry and promoting national unity in Sri Lanka.

Later, President Dissanayake met Shri Ajit Doval to discuss regional security issues.

Sri Lankan officials accompanying the President included Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Labour Prof. Anil Jayantha Perera.