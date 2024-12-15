Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake receives a grand welcome in India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in India today (December 15) at around 5:30 PM, landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

He was welcomed by India’s Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. S. Murugan, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, Additional Secretary for the Indian Ocean Region Puneet Agrawal, Chief of Protocol Anshuman Gaur and other officials.

The Indian media gave wide coverage to the President’s arrival. Billboards featuring President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were displayed at major locations in New Delhi.

Tonight, President Dissanayake is set to meet with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval.

Accompanying the President on this visit are Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Labour Minister Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Economic Development.