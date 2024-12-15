Dec 15 2024 December 15, 2024 December 15, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Five acting ministers appointed during Sri Lanka President’s India visit

December 15, 2024

President's media division Sri Lanka

Five acting ministers have been appointed to manage key ministries during Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s official visit to India.

The acting ministers are as follows:

  • Engineer Eranga Weeraratne has been appointed Acting Minister of Digital Economy
  • Aruna Jayasekara will serve as Acting Minister of Defence
  • Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma will function as Acting Minister for the portfolio
  • Arun Hemachandra will act as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
  • Mahinda Jayasinghe has been designated as Acting Minister of Labour
