Five acting ministers appointed during Sri Lanka President’s India visit
Posted by Editor on December 15, 2024 - 6:59 pm
Five acting ministers have been appointed to manage key ministries during Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s official visit to India.
The acting ministers are as follows:
- Engineer Eranga Weeraratne has been appointed Acting Minister of Digital Economy
- Aruna Jayasekara will serve as Acting Minister of Defence
- Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma will function as Acting Minister for the portfolio
- Arun Hemachandra will act as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
- Mahinda Jayasinghe has been designated as Acting Minister of Labour
