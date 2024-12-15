Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins first official visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake departed Sri Lanka this afternoon (December 15) for India on his first official foreign visit since assuming office.

The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, will continue until December 17, 2024.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will engage in high-level bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on key issues of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to meet with Indian Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Health Minister J.P. Nadda and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval among other senior officials.

As part of his itinerary, the President will attend a business forum in New Delhi aimed at strengthening investment and trade relations between the two countries.

The visit will conclude with a trip to Bodh Gaya, a site of spiritual and cultural significance.

Accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, as well as Labour Minister and Deputy Economic Development Minister Prof. Anil Jayanta Fernando.