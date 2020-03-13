If the government doesn’t respond positively to his demands including the ban on madrasas within 24 hours, a new coalition would be built to challenge the government, Chairman of the Jathika Vijaya Darani Jathika Sabha, former MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana thera yesterday said.

It is too early to say whether the new coalition will contest the upcoming election, he said. If they contest they will be able to get 20 seats.

Rathana thera said that his demands include the ban on the burqa, quazi courts and madrasas and nationalising Batticaloa private university.

(Source: The Island – By Sirimantha Rathnasekara)