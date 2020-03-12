A second person in Sri Lanka, 44 year old man has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of presumptive coronavirus cases in the country to two.

According to a statement from the Government Information Department quoting Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the Director General of Health Services, the man in question had shared accommodation with the first Sri Lankan to test positive for the virus, who is currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The statement went on to note, the latest COVID-19 case is also being treated at IDH.