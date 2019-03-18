Krishantha Pushpakumara, alias ‘Raththaran’ said that he has decided to resign from the post of Southern Provincial Councilor and all political activities.

This is in the wake of the Southern Provincial Councilor being arrested for allegedly committing serious sexual abuse against a 16-year-old school girl.

Addressing a press conference held earlier this morning (18), Krishantha Pushpakumara stated that he arrived at this decision considering the fake allegations charged against him in the recent past.

He says that the people vote for a politician due the respect and the image they possess and that although the people in Galle voted for him with this opinion, when considering the recent allegations leveled against him, it is a great disrespect towards the people.

The Councillor said the decision was taken in order to facilitate the ongoing probe against him.

Krishantha Pushpakumara was arrested on the 28th of February for allegedly committing serious sexual abuse against a minor, and was granted bail later in the day, on two sureties, each worth Rs 500,000, and a cash bail of Rs 25,000.