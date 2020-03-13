Former minister Ravi Karunanayake, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued, has appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, a short while ago.

Meanwhile the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) also arrived at the court

The Court of Appeal today ordered Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and other suspects in the Central Bank bond scam case to appear in the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court before 4 pm.

UPDATE: (4.40 p.m.) – Former minister Ravi Karunanayake, PTL owner Arjun Aloysius and five others who appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, left the court premises a short while ago.