Senior State Counsel Lakshmi Girahagama yesterday informed Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne that Minister Ravi Karunanayake would be prosecuted for giving false evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on bond scams, once the investigations were complete.

The Senior State Counsel told court that Karunanayake would be prosecuted under the provisions of section 189 of the Penal Code.

She further told court that the court had ordered Ravi Karunanayake’s daughter Onella on February 28,2019 to furnish details of revenue as well as details on bank accounts of Global Transportation Ltd, owned by the Karunanayake family to the CID, but her failure to furnish the requested information had hampered the investigations to a great extent.

Senior State Counsel Girahagama requested the court to take note of the fact that Onella Karunayake had ingnored the court order.

She said that Karunanayake and Onella had been summoned by the CID to obtain statements with regard to the investigations on June 6.

The judge ordered that when Onella called over at the CID she be questioned why she had not submitted the required documents in keeping with the order issued by the court on 28 Feb 2019. The judge also ordered that if it was evident that Onella had disregarded the court order action should be taken against her under section 172 of the Penal Code.

She ordered the AGs Department to report to court the progress of the investigations on August 29.

Senior State Counsel Girahagama told court that statements had been obtained from the CEO of Global Transportation Ltd V.G.R.Sinniah and a few others.

