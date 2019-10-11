The government has decided to amend the basis of the Carbon Tax imposed on vehicles.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal tabled by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera to direct relevant officials to introduce the new amendments.

The tax is being charged under the 2018 Financial Act under three categories – the first year of registration, engine capacity and type of fuel used.

The government directed attention towards amending the Carbon Tax owing to the difficulties in identifying the criteria and concerns raised by the public.

The Finance Ministry said amendments will be introduced in a manner that the use of fuel will help determine the Carbon Tax on vehicles.

(Source: News Radio)