Remains of Sujith Bandara Yatawara, killed in Israel brought to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2023 - 12:25 pm

The remains of Sujith Bandara Yatawara, who was killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, was brought to Sri Lanka this morning (November 09).

The FlyDubai flight FZ579 carrying Yatawara’s remains touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 8:37 AM today (November 09).

Sujith Bandara Yatawara was initially suspected to have been taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, however, he was later confirmed dead in Israel.

The Sri Lankan citizen had been missing since October 07, 2023, the day when Hamas militants breached the blockade from the Gaza Strip and launched an unprecedented attack on nearby Israeli towns.

In the aftermath of the conflict, DNA samples provided by Yatawara’s children were sent to Israel to aid in the investigation.

Yatawara who had traveled to Israel in 2015 for a job opportunity, was a resident of Wennappuwa

The deceased’s wife and two children, aged 13 and 09, were present at the airport premises to receive the casket. Additionally, a group of state officials including State Minister Arundika Fernando, and Foreign Employment Bureau officials were also seen there.

The final rites of Yatawara are scheduled to be carried out at the Madawalapitiya public cemetery in Thulawela, Wennappuwa.