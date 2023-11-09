Entry road to Sri Lanka Cricket head office closed

The entry road to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) head office has been temporarily closed from the Vidya Mawatha.

The development comes as a mass protest has been organized against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) office bearers to be staged in front of the cricket board’s head office.

Police and army personnel have been deployed to the area to beef up security and to prevent the protest.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe told Parliament today (November 09) that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials are attempting to withdraw USD 2 million from the Bank of Ceylon Independence Square branch.

The Sports Minister requested the Speaker to intervene to stop such acts and to impound the passports of the SLC officials.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, who responded, requested the Speaker to get President Ranil Wickremesinghe to instruct all banks to freeze SLC accounts.