Entry road to Sri Lanka Cricket head office closed
The entry road to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) head office has been temporarily closed from the Vidya Mawatha.
The development comes as a mass protest has been organized against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) office bearers to be staged in front of the cricket board’s head office.
Police and army personnel have been deployed to the area to beef up security and to prevent the protest.
Meanwhile, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe told Parliament today (November 09) that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials are attempting to withdraw USD 2 million from the Bank of Ceylon Independence Square branch.
The Sports Minister requested the Speaker to intervene to stop such acts and to impound the passports of the SLC officials.
Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, who responded, requested the Speaker to get President Ranil Wickremesinghe to instruct all banks to freeze SLC accounts.
Watching from far away, it is still amazing even for a failed country, that the degree of control and influence exerted by a bunch of corrupted goons over the police. If SL Cricket is a private compliant as claimed by them, the overwhelming instant presence of police and riot police around this private property is amazing. What is happening today is even more amazing. Police was not this quick to protect country’s presidential office and the residence. This gang of horadetuwas seems be above the country’s law, parliamentary acts and the parliament too. Though it seems a fantasy to most Srilankans, these can be the people that run and control Sri lanka and the president now via India via a certain embassy that seems to have nothing to do with at all. In the parliament yesterday, it was mentioned who started the story of President’s approval has not been obtained by the sports minister (which is certainly not necessary). I noted, among the media I read (quite a few), Ada Derana and Onlanka were the first to publish the story.
Correction: If SL Cricket is a private compliant as … (should be private company). I was watching their claim at the COPE some months ago that COPE could not look at their finances.