Sri Lanka Postal Service declared as essential service

Posted by Editor on November 8, 2023 - 7:20 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification this evening (November 08) declaring the postal service as an essential public service.

The Gazette has been issued by virtue of the powers vested in the President in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

The announcement came as postal workers across the country went on strike against the decision taken to convert the Nuwara Eliya, and Kandy post office buildings into hotels.